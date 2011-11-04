This Day in Black History: Nov. 4, 2008

A combo picture shows (L) the Democratic then presidential candidate Barack Obama and his wife Michelle stand on stage during their election night victory rally at Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois and now the US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle celebrate on stage after Obama delivered his acceptance speech on November 7, 2012 in Chicago. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

This Day in Black History: Nov. 4, 2008

Barack Obama is elected the first Black president of the United States.

On this day 12 years ago, Illinois Senator Barack Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States.

The Democratic candidate was the first African-American to be nominated by a major party, and the first to win election. He tallied 365 electoral votes to 173 for his Republican opponent, Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

Prior to his presidency, Obama was a 1983 Columbia University graduate. In 1990, he became the first African-American editor of the Harvard Law Review and subsequently graduated from Harvard, magna cum laude, in 1991.

In 1992, President Obama married his wife, Michelle Obama. They have two daughters, Natasha (Sasha) and Malia Ann.

President Obama moved to Chicago where he worked as a civil lawyer and taught part time at the University of Chicago Law School until 2004. He was elected to the Illinois State Senate and served from 1997 to 2004.

Watch his 2008 victory speech below:

(Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images)

