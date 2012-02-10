This Day in Black History: Feb. 10, 1927

Soprano Leontyne Price, one of the first African Americans to become a leading artist at the Metropolitan Opera, photographed in 1995. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

This Day in Black History: Feb. 10, 1927

Legendary opera singer Leontyne Price was born on this day.

Published Yesterday

Soprano singer Mary Violet Leontyne Price was born in Laurel, Mississippi on this day. Price would go on to become a world-renowned performer, and would be the first African-American to open a season at the Metropolitan Opera in 1961, as Leonora in Verdi’s Il Trovatore.

In 1985, she made her farewell performance at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House, singing the title role in Aida.

See a clip below of her dynamic performance.

Leontyne Price is 93 years old today.

 (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Written by BET Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news