This Day in Black History: March 8, 1964

(Original Caption) 6/4/1963-Hartford, CT: Malcolm X, leading spokesman for the Black Muslim movement, is shown with the dome of the Connecticut Capitol behind him as he arrived in Hartford for a two day visit.

This Day in Black History: March 8, 1964

Malcolm X announces split from the Nation of Islam.

Published Yesterday

Activist Malcolm X announced his departure from the Nation of Islam, a sect of Islam that preached Black self-determination, following a rift with NOI leader Elijah Muhammad on this day in 1964.

He remained a Muslim and later founded the more inclusive Organization of African Unity.

Tragically, Malcolm X would be assassinated on February 21, 1965 as he was preparing to give an address at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.  He was 39.

Malcolm's death has been detailed in the Netflix series Who Killed Malcolm X?, which has caused a reinvestigation into his assassination. 

 

Bettmann / Contributor

 

Written by BET Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news