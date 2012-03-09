This Day in Black History: March 9, 1997

Legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on this day in 1997, a case that remains unsolved to this day despite numerous conspiracies about his assailant’s true identity. He was only 24 years old.



Born Christopher Wallace, he would become the most famous act on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy label and would briefly be married to R&B star Faith Evans.



Ready to Die and Life After Death, the rap icon’s only two albums, cemented his status as one of the most prolific lyricists in hip hop.