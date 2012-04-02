Trending:

This Day In Black History: April 2, 1939

American Soul musician Marvin Gaye (1939 - 1984) performs onstage at the Holiday Star Theater, Merrillville, Indiana, June 10, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

This Day In Black History: April 2, 1939

Soul singer Marvin Gaye is born in Washington, D.C.

Published Yesterday

Motown Records star Marvin Gaye (born Marvin Gay Jr.) was born in Washington, D.C.

Known for the chart-topping hits “What’s Going On?," “Heard It Through the Grapevine” and the sexually suggestive “Let’s Get It On,” Gaye’s song writing focused on social ills, romance and excess (Gaye publicly struggled with a cocaine addiction).

Despite a comeback tour and new album in the early 1980s, Gaye’s personal troubles continued to grow. He was tragically shot dead by his father following an argument on April 1, 1984, one day before his 45th birthday.

Gaye was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Written by Britt Middleton

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news