This Day in Black History: May 27, 1971

On May 27, 1971, Lisa Lopes, best known as "Left Eye" of the multi-platinum-selling girl group TLC, was born in Philadelphia.



A talented lyricist, Lopes provided a Hip Hop edge to TLC's mix of party anthems and sumptuous ballads, including "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg," "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs." Alongside Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, the trio set the standard for female pop groups and inspired many of today's headlining women. Tinashe, Kehlani, Beyonce, Rihanna and many more have mentioned how TLC has influenced them.

As memorable as her music ability was her eccentric fashion sense. She is perhaps best known for wearing glasses with a wrapped condom placed over her left eye to promote safe sex in the 1990s. TLC's best-selling album, CrazySexyCool (1994), has sold an estimated 22 million copies worldwide to date. The group won four Grammys and is credited as one of the top-selling girl groups in popular music.

Tragically, Lopes died in a car accident on April 25, 2002, in Roma, Honduras. She was 30. Today, Lisa Lopes would be 48 years old.

