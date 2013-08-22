This Day in Black History: Aug. 22, 1989

Oakland, CA February 29, 1968 - Huey Newton is interviewed at the Alameda County Courthouse. (Howard Erker/Oakland Tribune)(Digital First Media Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images)

This Day in Black History: Aug. 22, 1989

Huey P. Newton was killed in Oakland, California on Aug. 22, 1989.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Natelege Whaley

Mostly known for his work as the co-founder of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, Huey P. Newton's life ended in a tragic death when he was shot and killed in Oakland, California, on Aug. 22, 1989. 

The social activist was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on Feb. 17, 1942. When Newton co-founded the Black Panther Party with Bobby Seale, they called for an end to economic exploitation of African-Americans through its Ten-Point Program. The group was labeled militant for arming themselves publicly. The group shocked many when they entered the California Legislature fully armed in 1967 to protest a gun bill. 

Newton began to see his organization fall apart after conflicts with police in the 1970s. The leader also faced criminal charges for allegedly killing a police officer. Charges were later dismissed.

Before his death, Newton earned a Ph.D. in social philosophy from the University of California at Santa Cruz in 1980. He was shot several times and killed at the age of 47 in the same city he began his work with the Black Panthers. 

Photo: Howard Erker/Oakland Tribune)(Digital First Media Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC