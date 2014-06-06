This Day in Black History: June 6, 2004

Phylicia Rashad

On June 6, 2004, Phylicia Rashad became the first Black woman to win best actress in a dramatic leading role at the Tony Awards.

On June 6, 2004, Phylicia Rashad, who is well known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, won a Tony award for best actress in a play becoming the first African-American woman to win best actress at the award ceremony.

“Often I’ve wondered what does it take for this to happen. And now I know. It takes effort and grace, tremendous self-effort and amazing grace,” Rashad told Associated Press.

Rashad played the role of Lena Younger, the strong-willed matriarch in a poignant performance in A Raisin in the Sun.

More than 40 years prior, Claudia McNeil, the woman who first played the role of Lena Younger, became the first Black woman to be nominated for a Tony award as best female in a dramatic leading role.

See her amazing speech below:

Written by Nicole Phillip

(Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

