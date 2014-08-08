This Day in Black History: Aug. 8, 1986

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Director Spike Lee's first feature-length film, She's Gotta Have It, premiered in theaters on Aug. 8, 1986.
She’s Gotta Have It is a comedy about Nola Darling, a free-spirited African-American woman in Brooklyn, New York, and her three suitors. Lee makes an appearance in the film as one of those suitors, a bike messenger named Mars Blackmon.
Some of Lee’s other notable works include Do the Right Thing and School Daze, his second and third feature-length films. Do the Right Thing won him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. His production company 40 Acres and a Mule has produced dozens of films -- several of them dubbed "Spike Lee joints" -- since the '80s.
In March 2014, Lee announced that Showtime would be developing She's Gotta Have It into a series for the cable network.
Photo: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
