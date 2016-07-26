Corrupt Cops: Police Officer Allegedly Raped Five Women While on Duty

A former San Mateo police officer was arrested last week and is currently facing multiple rape charges. Noah Winchester has been accused of raping women while he was an officer with the San Mateo police department and an officer for the Los Rios Community College District in Sacramento.

The alleged rapes took place over a two-year period, and the youngest victim was only 17 years old. Winchester currently faces a total of 22 different charges, including rape, kidnapping, sexual battery, criminal threats and forcible sex offenses.

Winchester is accused of raping three women while with the San Mateo police department and two women while he acted as an on campus officer for LRCC. In February, he resigned from the San Mateo police department.

On Friday, officers pulled up to the Winchester residence with arms in hand. At the time of the arrest, Winchester was in the car with his 13-year-old son. He remains in custody on a $3.1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Although the San Mateo police are remaining quiet regarding this case, Chief Susan Manheimer said, “The thought of someone committing criminal acts while wearing an SMPD uniform is deeply troubling and repulsive to this department and its members. If these allegations are proven true, these acts will tarnish the community partnerships that our officers have worked so hard and long to build and preserve.”