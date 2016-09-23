UPDATE: Betty Shelby, Officer Who Shot-And-Killed Unarmed Terence Crutcher, Will Not Face Civil Rights Charges

Update:

Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer Betty Shelby, who shot to death Terence Crutcher in 2016 will not face criminal charges.

According to CNN, the US Department of Justice announced on Friday (March 1) that there wasn’t enough evidence to “pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against” the officer.

Betty Shelby gunned down the 40-year-old reportedly out of fear even though he had his hands above his head. She was acquitted of manslaughter in May 2017 and resigned from the department in August of the same year.

In the Justice Department’s news release from Friday, “the federal review sought to determine whether Shelby violated federal law by willfully using unreasonable force against Crutcher."

Investigators ultimately determined there wasn't enough evidence to "prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that Shelby's use of force was "objectively unreasonable" under the Supreme Court definition. The release also claims investigators couldn’t find evidence to refute Shelby’s claim that she fired in self-defense believing that Crutcher was reaching into his vehicle to get a weapon.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, lawyer for Crutcher's family is reacting to the findings and news. "We're disappointed, but unfortunately we're not surprised," he said. "The system is set up to protect officers like Betty Shelby. The standard is so high, it's the highest standard in the legal system, to prove that someone willfully, intentionally violated someone else's civil rights."