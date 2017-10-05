Here's Why Investigators Believe Las Vegas Shooter Had An Accomplice In The Attack

In the days after the Las Vegas mass shooting, more questions and speculations have been raised by investigators on the case. Most recently, officials have revealed a theory that shooter Stephen Paddock may have had help and that a mystery woman was seen with him in the days leading up to the massacre.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, speculated about the possibility that Paddock had an accomplice, reported the Guardian.

“Do you think this was all accomplished on his own?” Lombardo asked. He then detailed the massive arsenal of weapons Paddock accumulated over time.

“You’ve got to make the assumption he had to have some help at some point,” Lombardo added.

Investigators are also seeking a mystery woman who was seen with Stephen Paddock in the days before the Las Vegas massacre, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Although her connection to Paddock or the shooting is unknown, officials want to question her in order to construct the timeline of events leading up to the attack.

Lombardo also corrected the victim count of Paddock’s attack. The mass shooting resulted in 58 deaths and injured at least 489 people. The higher number of injured people came from a miscommunication with the hospital.



Lombardo, who previously said Paddock probably carried out “a solo act,” expressed new thoughts about possible aid the shooter had. However, Lombardo and investigators did not identify any “person of interest” other than Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.