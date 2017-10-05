Las Vegas Shooter Booked Two Hotel Rooms Overlooking Lollapalooza While Malia Obama Attended

A screenshot taken from a computer at a Chicago hotel shows Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock booked two rooms that overlooked the Lollapalooza Music Festival, which Malia Obama attended.

According to a report by TMZ, a screengrab of the reservations at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago showed Paddock booked two rooms during the same dates of the festival. The rooms in Paddock's name both looked down on the main stage and surrounding areas of Grant Park.

Paddock booked one room for August 1, 2017, which is two days before the first day of the festival. The second room was booked for the first day of the festival, August 3. Both rooms were scheduled for an August 6 checkout, the final day of the festival.

In addition to the stages where Malia Obama saw acts like The Killers, Charli XCX and Muse, the hotel also has a view of the main entrance and exit of the festival.

According to the report, Paddock specifically requested both rooms be a "view room,” which only face Grant Park.

Although the rooms were reportedly booked in Paddock's name, TMZ reported he never showed up for the reservations.