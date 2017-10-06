Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Knocking Out A 6-Year-Old's Front Teeth By Slamming Him To The Ground

An elementary school gym in Rochester, New York, was suspended after he was accused of slamming a 6-year-old boy to the ground, knocking out his two front teeth.

"My son was assaulted by [the teacher] on school property. He decided to slam my son which caused his tooth to get knocked out and a second pulled in emergency because it was so loose it was a safety hazard," she wrote.

When Kia saw her son, she took several photos and posted the story to Facebook . The images show her son with a bloody lip and missing teeth.

Kia Thompson-White said she first learned something happened when she received a text Friday saying her son, Marlon K'Harii Williams, was injured while he disciplined for his behavior. Marlon attends Rochester Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science & Technology and Kia told WHAM that the school was aware he struggles with verbal communication.

On the day of the incident, Marlon was alone in a classroom with the unidentified gym teacher. However, it remains unclear why the two were alone together and what led up to the alleged assault

"No one has given me no real explanation, just excuses blaming my son's behavior that day," Kia told WHAM.

"I try not [to] even think about it," she added. "Because it makes you so mad that somebody would take the time to do something like that to my son."

Thompson-White said she plans on pressing charges and is putting Marlon in a different school.

The school’s CEO Lisa Clark said in a statement to WHAM that the teacher is on leave.

"Our purpose is to cultivate and care for the children in our keep," Clark said in the statement. "We take any matter involving the safety and security of our children very seriously and intend to understand what happened so that we can prevent it from happening again."