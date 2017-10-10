Insane Video Captures A Pregnant Woman Holding A 3-Year-Old Girl Fighting In A McDonald's

The brawl took place in a north Houston McDonald's and video of the altercation has been viewed millions of times.



Carla DeLeon said she and her 3-year-old daughter were attacked, and she has since filed a police report against her alleged assailant. DeLeon has four children with a fifth on the way.

"How sad is it that you're going to hit somebody with a baby in their arms and I already stated I was pregnant on top of that?" she told ABC 13 Houston.



She said the altercation happened when she was standing in line with her daughter in her arms and a woman behind her started a verbal fight.



"She was scared, and I turned around to look and the woman said, 'What are you looking at (expletive)?' I said I just wonder what my daughter's looking at. That's it," DeLeon told ABC 13.



According to DeLeon, the exchange quickly became physical.