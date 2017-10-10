Insane Video Captures A Pregnant Woman Holding A 3-Year-Old Girl Fighting In A McDonald's

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
A pregnant woman was slammed on Facebook after a viral video of her fighting while holding her 3-year-old daughter in her arms went viral.
The brawl took place in a north Houston McDonald's and video of the altercation has been viewed millions of times.
Carla DeLeon said she and her 3-year-old daughter were attacked, and she has since filed a police report against her alleged assailant. DeLeon has four children with a fifth on the way.
"How sad is it that you're going to hit somebody with a baby in their arms and I already stated I was pregnant on top of that?" she told ABC 13 Houston.
She said the altercation happened when she was standing in line with her daughter in her arms and a woman behind her started a verbal fight.
"She was scared, and I turned around to look and the woman said, 'What are you looking at (expletive)?' I said I just wonder what my daughter's looking at. That's it," DeLeon told ABC 13.
According to DeLeon, the exchange quickly became physical.
"She's punching and punching and my baby girl got hit," DeLeon told ABC 13. "
An ambulance was called for her daughter, who had a swollen cheek and a small scratch on her face. She hopes store security video will reveal a license plate on the alleged assailant's vehicle, allowing police to identify her.
Although DeLeon said she and her daughter were the victims in the fight, people on Facebook blamed her for involving her child.
