Mother Wakes To Daughter's Screams After An Intruder With His Pants Down Broke Into Her Bedroom

Georgia police are on the hunt for a man believed to have crawled into the bedroom of a 22-year-old woman while she slept on Thursday morning.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Leona Ward was alarmed by the screams of her daughter, who awoke to find the intruder had his pants down. According to the unidentified daughter, the man even told her to “go back to sleep.”

"I woke up to my daughter screaming... she screamed there was a man in her room," said Leona Word told Fox 5 Atlanta.

DeKalb County Police said the man crawled through her window and sat on the floor with his pants down and his back to her.

"Once he saw her moving I guess is when he went to kind of stand up," Word told CBS 46. "He kind of shielded himself and he's telling her, 'Lay down, lay down.'"

Police say the man never touched the woman and fled through the window when she started to call attention to him. According to the 22-year-old, the man had an accent.

"You had your pants down, what was your intent?" Word told CBS46. "What did you come in here for? Why were you here? Who are you?"

Because the man’s intentions are unclear and he did not cause any physical harm, he is wanted by the DeKalb County Police on charges of trespassing.

The incident was scary enough for Word to take measure that could prevent any future disturbances.

"I'm going to apply for my carry with a concealed weapon's license and purchase my own gun," Word told CBS 46.