Video Captures Moment Miami Officers Fatally Shot 22-Year-Old Honors Student Cariann Denise Hithon

Video of the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old honors student has been circulated on Instagram. In the graphic clip, an officer shoots into the BMW of Cariann Denise Hithon after she drivers her car forward into an officer and a crowd of bystanders.

On Sunday night, Hithon reportedly drove the car into other vehicles in South Beach. The 22-year-old traveled to the beach destination to celebrate her 22nd birthday, which was on October 5.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, a group of people as well as several officers surrounded Hithon’s BMW to prevent her from fleeing the scene. However, when officers approached her vehicle, she hit the accelerator and hit Officer David Cajuso, who went flying onto the ground, reported Miami New Times.

Then another officer, whose name has not yet been released, shot into Hithon’s car to prevent her from hitting others. Hithon was pronounced dead on the scene.

On person in the video can be heard saying, "she's drunk as s**t."