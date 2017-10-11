Drunk White Man Repeatedly Yells 'N****r' On Subway And Gets Drenched In Soup And Thrown Off By Disgusted New Yorkers

If you live in New York, you are used to seeing something abnormal on the subway trains on a regular basis. However, it isn’t often that you see a pugnacious person screaming racial slurs just because they can. On Saturday, passengers on an afternoon L train were tasked with dealing with such a display of racism — and they showed the inebriated jerk that New Yorkers don’t mess around when it comes to racism.

The disgusting incident was recorded by passenger Joshua Pyne around 2 p.m. in Brooklyn. As the clip begins, an unidentified white man holding a can of Lime​​-A-Rita can be seen and heard badgering other passengers. He yells a multitude of nonsense until he begins to shout “n****r.” “I talk s**t because I know I can,” the man yelled. “I’m a lawyer. I went to NYU Law.” According to the New York Post, Pyne started recording when the man got into an argument with a group of Black teenagers at the 1st Avenue​ stop​. When the teens left the train, the man called them “stupid n****rs,” which prompted an altercation with another passenger.

As the train pulled into Bedford Avenue, the first stop in Brooklyn, one of the riders took his shopping bag and other riders kept him from getting it. “F**k your bag, dude,” one passenger yelled. After the doors opened, the entire crowd shoved him off the train and on to the platform. A man kicked him several times and a woman threw soup at him. The video then cuts off. According to Pyne, a cop walked up and the drunk man started arguing with him while the train continued on its way. The man never got his bag back. “Everyone on the car felt pretty demoralized,” Pyne told the NY Post.

Written by Rachel Herron