Video Captures Woman Calling Out A Pastor During Service For Allegedly Having A Sexual Affair With Her Daughter

In a recent video posted online, a woman interrupts a church service to accuse her pastor of not only engaging in a sexual relationship with her daughter but also reporting her daughter to the police for confronting him for sleeping with another woman.

The encounter took place on Sunday at Word Fellowship Baptist Church in Prentiss, Mississippi. While Pastor Billy Walker delivered his sermon, an unidentified woman alleged he had been involved in the affair with her daughter for three years, reported Daily Mail. “After all this time you're going to press charges against her,” the woman yells in the video, filmed by a parishioner. “And it took her to catch you with another woman of the church for her to finally get mad.”

During the entire episode, other people in the church sit in silence and watch the mother demand the pastor leave her daughter alone. “I'm a mother, that's my child. No mother in this church would do what I'm doing for my baby,” the woman yells. “Three years you've been messing with her. And I know about it.” According to the Daily Mail, Pastor Walker's wife, Vivian, was sitting in the pews while the incident occurred. The age of the woman’s daughter is unknown.

Written by BET Staff