DeAndre Harris Turned Himself In To Charlottesville Police After Being Charged With Unlawful Wounding

After a local judge issued an arrest warrant from DeAndre Harris, the Black man who was brutally beaten at the “Unite the Right” rally, the 20-year-old turned himself in to Charlottesville police on Thursday morning.

Harris, who was filmed getting attacked by white supremacists, was charged with unlawful wounding after Harold Crews filed a report. Harris’ lawyer, Lee Merritt, shared photos and videos of Crews’ attack to prove the charges against Harris are an attack in their own way.

"The city of Charlottesville is allowing these same white supremacists to re-victimize my client DeAndre Harris on the word of a single extremist. His word alone, without any additional evidence, allowed for a warrant to go forward," Attorney S. Lee Merritt told CNN.

Crews, who accused Harris of the assault, is a “southern nationalist” and chairman of North Carolina’s League of the South, according to Newsweek. Merritt shared videos submitted by Crews that he believes show someone else using a flashlight to hit Crews.

“It’s not physically possible it could be an attack by DeAndre Harris,” Merritt told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s very upsetting. It seems the judicial system, in this case, has bent over backward to further assist in further victimizing DeAndre.”

After turning himself in, Harris was released on an unsecured bond. He is set to appear at a preliminary hearing in mid-December.