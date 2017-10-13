Police Offer $5,000 Reward For Information Leading To The Arrest Of Shawneeq M. Carter's Killer

After nearly a month of tireless investigating, New Jersey police have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Shawneeq Carter’s killer.

According to NJ.com, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office (GCPO) and the Woodbury Police Department are offering the reward to help the 10 detectives working on the case.

"We are asking the community to come together to assist us in bringing those responsible for this devastating crime to justice," Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan told NJ.com. "Woodbury is a close-knit, strong city that will not stand for these types of acts. With the combined efforts of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, the Woodbury Police Department and the great citizens of Woodbury, we will secure justice for Ms. Carter's family."

Carter, 26, was killed on Sept. 23 when she was housesitting for a friend. Carter’s five-year-old son and another child found her body, according to Carter’s family. The GCPO found Carter died as a result of blunt force trauma. Officials said Carter also seemed to have suffered knife wounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

"Our investigators' efforts to close this case have been tireless," Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean F. Dalton said in Wednesday's announcement. "We will be grateful to anyone in the community who can help them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Goggin of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office (609-929-1888 or 856-384-5500) or Detective Carl Villone of the Woodbury City Police Department (609-970-9107 or 856-845-0065).