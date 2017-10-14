Hustler Magazine's Larry Flynt Is Offering $10 Million For Dirt on The Donald

Usually ads in newspapers are trying to sell you a product or service. Larry Flynt’s latest full-pager for Sunday’s edition of the Washington Post? He’s looking to give away lots of money… if you have solid dirt on the president.

According to the Post, an advertisement in their paper tomorrow (October 15) contains no pictures, just all text, the top of which reading in all caps, “$10 MILLION FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OF DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Hustler Magazine publisher also outlined reasons for why he believes Trump is unfit for the job he currently occupies. Everything from “telling hundreds of bald-faced lies” to “gross nepotism and appointment of unqualified persons to high office” makes the list of pretty valid reasons why The Donald needs a pink slip.

There have been previous rumors that tapes exist with Trump saying unspeakable things (as if his Access Hollywood tape wasn’t enough). And then there’s the infamous rumored “pee tape” that has yet to surface if it exists.

Also, if anyone has access to Donald Trump’s tax returns (which many believe to be damaging) Larry’s got 10 million reasons why you might want to call up his office. At the end of the ad there’s a toll-free number and an email address to get into contact.

Flynt reassures anyone with good dirt will receive the full amount he’s offering. “Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative — three more years of destabilizing dysfunction — is worse,” Flynt relayed toward the end of the ad. “I feel it is my patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans, to dump Trump before it’s too late.”

See Larry Flynt’s Trump impeachment ad below.