Man Traumatized After The Mother Of His Children Shows Their Gruesomely Burned And Lifeless Bodies On Video Chat

An Atlanta father was horrified on Friday night when the mother of his two toddlers told him they had been killed. To make the situation more devastating, the father was shown images of his children’s burned bodies on a video chat.

Jameel Penn could not process the disturbing image of his sons’ lifeless bodies on Friday the 13th.

"It is horrific,” Penn told 11 Alive. “Somebody leave a child there for that amount of time, or however it was, something ain't clicking right in your brain."

The children’s mother, 24-year-old Lamora Williams, told police she left the children with a caregiver and returned to find them dead; however, authorities disputed her story.

When police arrived at Williams’ apartment, they found the two children, Ja'karter and Ke'yaunte, with burn marks, which appeared to be from the stove.

Williams has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of her two children, ages 1 and 2.

At the time of the killing, Penn’s third child, 3-year-old, Jameel Penn Jr., was present, but not injured. Police said Penn Jr. witnessed their mother perform the alleged killing.

Penn, who is separated from Williams, said he would see the children on weekends. On Friday night, Williams video chatted with Penn from inside the apartment to tell him the children were dead and to show him the bodies.

"Every time I close my eyes from now on, that is what I'm going to see," Penn told 11 Alive.

Williams' mother, Breanda, told WSB-TV her daughter has struggled with mental health issues her whole life.

"I just came from the jail, I also let them know, to put her on suicide watch because she’s gonna kill herself," Breanda said.