Man Charged With Manslaughter After Horrific Video Captures Him Hailing A Cab While His Friend Burned To Death

A man in Brooklyn was caught on camera hailing a cab and abandoning his friend who burned to death in a fiery car crash.

It wasn’t until firefighters arrived on scene and began putting out flames that they noticed the body of a badly burned woman in the passenger seat. She was later identified as 25-year-old Harleen Grewal, of Astoria.

On Friday morning, 23-year-old Saeed Ahmed crashed his Infiniti G35 on the Gowanus Expressway. After the crash, Ahmed asked a cab driver for a ride to Maimonides Medical Center, reported ABC 7 News.

Although some reports claimed Ahmed and Grewel were dating, friends of the victim said he was just giving her a ride home.

Grewel’s boyfriend of nearly two years came forward and described her as an incredibly selfless person.

“She would do anything for people,” Grewel’s boyfriend, Karan Singh Dhillon, told the New York Daily News. “She would give someone the clothes off her back. She would give someone food and go hungry.”

Police later tracked down the driver at Maimonides Medical Center, where he was being treated for burns to his neck, arms and legs.

Ahmed is now charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator and speeding.

Grewal's boyfriend also said he is not angry with Ahmed.

“If you get angry, you’re going the wrong way. Anger doesn’t solve anything. The biggest thing is forgiveness,” Dhillon told the Daily News. “He has to deal with what happened for the rest of his life.”