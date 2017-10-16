Teacher Recorded In Snapchat Video Telling Students Speaking Spanish To 'Speak American'

A teacher at a New Jersey high school is in hot water after a Snapchat video showed her offending a large number of Spanish-speaking students.

“…men and women are fighting. They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish. They are fighting for your right to speak American,” the teacher said to her class.

During a class at Cliffside Park High School, the unidentified teacher tried to get her students to only speak English. In an effort to stop her students from speaking in Spanish, the teacher told them people are fighting overseas so they can “speak American,” reported Pix 11.

After the teacher made the comments, students immediately expressed their outrage. One student walked out of the classroom while others addressed the teacher.

"You're being racist," a student said in the video. "I know how to speak English."

Alumni of Cliffside Park have started discussions on Facebook, wherein they demanded the board of education look into the "discriminatory" action and "belittling" of a bilingual student.

Students at Cliffside Park, which has a very large Spanish-speaking population, told reporters how they felt after the video went viral.

"This school is not a negative school," Senior Carmen Benitez told Pix 11."You know there are a lot of different cultures in our school. There’s a lot of teachers who respect us."

Other students called the teacher to resign.

"It's really disrespectful," Alana Lopez, a freshman, told Pix 11. "That's not right. You don't do that."