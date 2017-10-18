Sean Christopher Urbanski Indicted On Hate Crime Charge For The Killing Of Richard Collins III

On Tuesday, the former University of Maryland College Student accused of fatally stabbing a Black U.S. Army lieutenant was indicted by a grand jury on a hate crime charge.

Sean Christopher Urbanski, 22, has been charged for the killing Richard Collins III early morning on May 20. Collins was a student enrolled at Bowie State University. According to records, Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich," which is a hate group that spreads bigoted posts about minorities, "especially African-Americans," police said at the time.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks told reporters Collins "was killed because of his race."

"There was lots of digital evidence that we could look at to get a sense for the motive in this case," Alsobrooks added. "It came from his phone, computer ....There was some activity on Facebook."

Collins, 23, was killed two days after he was commissioned as a U.S. Army lieutenant.

"It is our great hope that we will bring peace and healing to the family in this case," Alsobrooks told CNN.

The University of Maryland released a statement saying the "Collins family remains in our thoughts, following their tragic loss last May. This is especially true today as the prosecution of this senseless crime moves through the criminal justice system.”

Bowie State also released a statement which read, "While it is encouraging to see progress being made in the criminal case, we continue to reflect on the precious life lost."

Urbanski was indicted by a separate grand jury in July on a common-law murder charge, first- and second-degree murder.