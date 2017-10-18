Woman Hits And Kills 1-Year-Old With Her SUV Then Drives Off Before Getting Dragged Out Of Car And Beaten By Child's Family

After a one-year-old boy was struck by an SUV in Florida, the driver of the vehicle was dragged out of the car and beaten by the angered family who believed she was attempting to drive away.

The car accident occurred in Deerfield Beach on Sunday and resulted in the death of Neallie Saxon Jr. III, reported Local 10 News. Saxon’s grandmother, Caroline Chery, told reporters the child was pronounced dead after getting airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to Chery, Saxon wandered out into the street with other children while the family was preparing for a birthday party for her 10-year-old grandson.

"I asked my son to come out here and help his sister get some of the stuff to have at the party so that we can get back to church," Chery told Local 10.

Authorities believe Saxon and other children were playing basketball before the accident. Detectives say a ball likely rolled out onto the street, leading the children to chase after it.

Family members and witnesses said while the children were in the street, an SUV drove down the road and struck Saxon. Witnesses said the unidentified driver didn't stop after the accident.

While several family members performed CPR on the victim, other members caught up with the SUV at the end of the street.

"They beat her unmercifully," witness Anthony Clay told Local 10 News.

The driver was also taken to a hospital to be treated for several fractures to her face and head.

"She would have left," Chery said of the driver. "She had no intentions of stopping."

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said witnesses told detectives the children "often played outside without adult supervision, as they were on this occasion."

However, Chery denies any claim that her grandchildren played outside unsupervised.

"Whoever is saying that — my grandkids — anybody will tell you, they don't play in the road. That's what all this is back here for," Chery told Local 10 News.

Detectives are investigating the crash and the attack on the driver.