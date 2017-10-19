Three Women Are Accused Of Breaking Into The Home Of A 12-Year-Old Girl And Beating Her Over A Fight She Had With Their Little Sister

Three South Carolina sisters have been arrested and charged for physically assaulting a 12-year-old girl in early October 2017.

Shaquana Bacote, 29, Shontavia Bacote, 21, and Zaquiera Bacote, 17 (pictured above from right to left), have all been charged with assault first degree and burglary first degree, reported WACH.

Shaquana has also been charged with malicious injury to property while Shontavia has also been charged with strong arm robbery.

According to police, the attack took place on the evening of Oct. 1 in a Columbia home.

The sisters allegedly entered the 12-year-old girl's house and began punching and slapping her repeatedly in the face. Shontavia is accused of stealing the victim's cellphone moments before they fled the scene.

Investigators believe the motive for the assault was a previous disagreement between the victim and the suspects' youngest relative.

The suspects were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.