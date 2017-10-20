Student Arrested After Taking Snapchat Video Showing Her Put Toilet Water In Her Roommate's Drink

A student at Tennessee State University was arrested Tuesday after a Snapchat video revealed she put toilet water in her roommate’s water bottle, causing her to become very ill.

Tierni Williams was charged with adulteration of food or liquid as well as causing bodily harm for the incident, which occurred in early October.

After drinking the water, Williams’ unidentified roommate had diarrhea, lost her appetite and began losing weight. The roommate said she saw the Snapchat video of Williams taking water out of the toilet bowl with a Styrofoam cup, reported the New York Daily News.

In the video, Williams allegedly said her roommate is “gonna get sick from this,” Fox affiliate WZTV reported.

“In general, students who engage in conduct that may violate criminal laws and implicate the University’s Student Conduct Code will be subject to the University’s student disciplinary process, including sanctions ranging from immediate 'interim suspension' to expulsion from the University,” Tennessee State University said in a statement to the local news network Channel 5