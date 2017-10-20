Teacher Says A Mother Attacked Her With A Brick And She Was Bitten By The Daughter All Over A Cellphone

A Pittsburgh Public School teacher was left bleeding and beaten after she was allegedly attacked by a parent after school over a dispute involving a student’s cellphone.

According to KDKA, the incident took place on Wednesday near the Pittsburgh King PreK-8 School. Janice Watkins, 46, who teaches fourth grade, confiscated a cellphone from a student because the entire school district has very stern “no cellphone” policy.

After Watkins took the phone, the student allegedly bit her, according KDKA. When the parents came to the school, the girl’s mother reportedly said she “was going to get even,” with Watkins.

As Watkins drove to a local clinic to get the bite checked out, the girl’s mother, identified as Daishonta Williams, and her boyfriend followed behind.

Around 3:15 p.m., Watkins sat at a busy intersection when Williams approached her car, said Pittsburgh Police.

Watkins told police Williams threw a brick, which hit her in the face, and then continued to beat her. Once Williams and another unidentified assailant fled, Watkins called 911 and was treated for facial injuries. Watkins lost a tooth as a result of the attack.

District spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said violence against a Pittsburgh Public Schools staff member is unacceptable and the suspect "must be held accountable for such horrifying behavior."

"We are deeply troubled by the violent act against a teacher of the Pittsburgh Public Schools that occurred on the West End Bridge yesterday afternoon, and we are currently cooperating with the City of Pittsburgh Police Department's investigation," Pugh told KMOV.

When questioned by police, Williams said Watkins “choked” her daughter. She also admitted to hitting the teacher.

"I ain't going to lie, I did it," Williams said, according to police. She did deny using a brick.

Williams was charged with stalking, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats and aggravated assault. Her boyfriend wasn't charged.