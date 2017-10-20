Three White Nationalists Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting At Protesters During Richard Spencer Talk

Three white nationalists were arrested for firing shots at the Gainesville location where Richard Spencer spoke Thursday.

William Henry Fears, 30, Colton Gene Fears, 28, and Tyler Eugene Tenbrink, 28, (pictured above from left to right) were charged with attempted homicide. Tenbrink was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, reported The Gainesville Sun.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, the three men pulled up to a bus stop in a Jeep. While at the stop where a group of people sat, they began cheers of Adolph Hitler. These cheers upset an unidentified person who threw a baton at the car’s rear window.

At first the car sped off, then it came to a halt. Tenbrink got out of the car with a handgun while William Fears and Colton Fears yelled, “I’m going to f---ing kill you,” and “Shoot them.”

Tenbrink fired one shot toward the crowd, luckily missing the people and hitting a building instead.

The Fears brothers and Tenbrink fled eastbound in the vehicle. One of the witnesses copied the Jeep’s tag number and alerted authorities, who stopped the men shortly thereafter.

Gainesville Police Department spokesman Ben Tobias said two handguns were found in the vehicle.

Tenbrink’s bond was set at $3 million. William Fears and Colton Fears each are held on $1 million bond.

Tobias said law enforcement agencies are still investigating the case, and he did not know if race was a factor in the shooting.