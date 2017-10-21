This Mom is Furious A Group Home Shaved Her Black Daughter's Hair Off And Told Her It'd "Grow Back Straight"

A mom from Massachusetts is furious after she claims the supervisor of a group home her daughter was staying at authorized her daughter’s head to be shaved without her consent.

Denise Robinson says her daughter Tru had long hair before a clinician at Dracut’s Little Heroes Group Home took her to a salon and had her hair buzzed off.

According to Robinson, the residential program told her that her hair needed to be cut because of a hygiene issue, but she’s refutting that claim and says her daughter’s hair was clean. She also relayed her and her daughter’s displeasure.

“For them to do this, it’s very upsetting, not just to me but to her,” she told local news station NECN.

Robinson enrolled her daughter in Little Heroes because she says Tru has severe emotional challenges. She had been splitting between the group and her family’s home.

“I am very upset,” Robinson said to the network. “And I'm not going to stop being upset because I feel like my child was assaulted and violated.”

A statement has been released to local news outlets. It says, “Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene.”

Denise Robinson is reportedly planning to sue the program and wants her daughter moved out of the facility.

Watch CBS Boston's news package to see the daughter's before and after and more details about what went down below.