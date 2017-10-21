People Are Mad This White TA Says She Always Calls "On My Black Women Students First"

Stephanie McKellop, a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant at the University of Pennsylvania is receiving criticism for tweeting some controversial things about how she favors certain students over others.

McKellop, who studies marriage and family, tweeted out on Monday (October 16), “I will always call on my Black women students first. Other POC get second tier priority. [White Women] come next. And, if I have to, white men.” While many subsequently called McKellop “racist” in response, apparently she learned her tactics from a professor in undergrad. She calls it “progressive stacking.” “In normal life, who has the easiest time speaking, most opportunities? Flip it,” she continued. “The classroom is the place YOU get to control social setting.” With her Twitter account now private, some of her other tweets are below.

McKellop has also received support for her teaching tactics. She later revealed that she is facing some sort of disciplinary action for her tweets. 'Because this involves calling on Black students more readily than white men, the white nationalists and Nazis were very upset,' she added. “They did keep me from going to lecture with my students and they *canceled* their classes with me this week.” The University of Pennsylvania has released a statement refuting McKellop’s claims. School of Arts and Sciences Dean Steven Fluharty says, “Contrary to some reports, the graduate student has not been removed from the program, and we have and will continue to respect and protect the graduate student's right to due process. “We are looking into the current matter involving a graduate student teaching assistant to ensure that our students were not subjected to discriminatory practices in the classroom and to ensure that all of our students feel heard and equally engaged,” he continued Progressive stacking reportedly began during the Occupy movement. According to the New Statesman’s Laurie Penny, the tactic “is designed to ensure that minority voices are heard.” What do you think? Do you agree with the teaching assistant, is she “being racist,” or is she just trying too hard. Let us know in the comment section below.

Written by Paul Meara