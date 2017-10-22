Disturbing Video Shows White Students Pinning Down Black Classmates While Simulating Sex and Shouting

In this day of video phones everywhere you’d think at least kids would understand that everything they do is going to be filmed and posted to social media. Actually, maybe they do know, which is very much the problem.

We bring that up because another instance of white kids behaving badly and no one doing anything about it popped up. In Virginia, police are investigating a video posted on Snapchat showing middle school students simulating sex moves on Black students as they pinned them down. They’re also heard yelling racist comments.

Video revealed via local news station KSLA is captioned on the social media app reading “Ever wonder what happens in the football locker room?” It then shows football players from Short Pump Middle School in Henrico shouting “What’s going on? He’s (expletive) a black” and other text reading “We gonna (expletive) the black outta these African-American children from Uganda.”

One of the players pinned to the ground reportedly skipped practice after the incident and went home.

The school released a statement after the video went viral.

“We are aware of the video, the contents of which are offensive and wrong. The school division will take appropriate action in accordance with our normal procedures,” Henrico Schools Spokesman Andy Jenks said. “Beyond that, federal law prohibits school divisions from sharing additional information about students.”

We’re wondering where the supervision was because if it was the other way ar… nevermind.

See KSLA’s package on what happened below.