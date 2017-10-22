Fox Reportedly Knew About Bill O'Reilly's Sexual Harassment Settlement Before Renewing His Last Contract

After the whole Roger Ailes sexual harrassment saga unfolded it’s unsurprising how Bill O’Reilly was able to get away with his behind-the-scenes behavior. Now, we’re learning just how much Fox News cosigned his lude actions.

According to the New York Times, the former Fox commentator agreed to settle a $32 million sexual harassment case in February BEFORE his contract was renewed by the network.

Fox allegedly knew about his behavior but didn’t seem to care, which comes as no surprise as they took forever to fire him in April after numerous women came out against him with new lawsuits.

His firing came after the outlet had known about his behavior for many years, however this specific case had never been made public before. That case "included allegations of repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her."

The case was the sixth that either O’Reilly or Fox had agreed to settle and the closest one to his resigning, which gave him a comfortable four-year, $25 million per year salary.

If you remember, it was only after several advertisers pulled out that Fox actually decided to give him the axe, which is equally disgusting. According to Reuters news, The O’Reilly Factor was Fox News’ top-rated show and netted $147.13 million in advertising revenue in 2016.

According to a statement by Fox, they admitted knowing about the settlement and were "informed by Mr. O'Reilly that he had settled the matter personally, on financial terms that he and Ms. Wiehl had agreed were confidential and not disclosed to the company."

They also stated that "his new contract, which was made at a time typical for renewals of multi-year talent contracts, added protections for the company specifically aimed at harassment, including that Mr. O'Reilly could be dismissed if the company was made aware of other allegations or if additional relevant information was obtained in a company investigation. The company subsequently acted based on the terms of this contract."