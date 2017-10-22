Here's Why Police Believe This Autistic Man Is the Third Victim of A Possible Serial Killer

Police are heavily investigating Anthony Naiboa’s death and fear he’s the third-known victim of a possible serial killer.

The 20-year-old from Tampa Bay, Florida got on the wrong bus going home from work on Thursday (October 19), and was shot and killed at around 8 pm that evening in the city’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Naiboa suffers from autism and was found dead within a mile of two other shooting death victims within the last 10 days.

According to WFLA, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and found the young man’s body minutes later.

“He was in the prime of his life and was taken instantly,” Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a Friday morning news conference. When asked about the possibilty of Naiboa being targeted by a serial killer, Dugan replied, “We believe it’s the same person,” acknowledging that there was no current motive established.

Naiboa’s parents contacted police when their son did not return home from his job of packaging hurricane relief supplies.

“He wasn’t any threat to nobody, he never did nothing to nobody,” Casimar Naiboa, his father, said. “I can’t believe my son is gone.”

Chief Dugan urges people to watch a video released earlier this week (included below) to see if they recognize a person recorded by surveillance cameras. He also doesn’t want anyone to assume the person’s race.

Naiboa’s body was found within a mile of first victim Benjamin Mitchell, 22, who was killed on October 9 and second victim Monica Hoffa who died on October 13.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for any leads in the shooting deaths.

Watch WFLA’s news package about Naiboa’s death below.