Child's Body Found During Search Is 'Most Likely' Missing Three-Year-Old Girl Who Was Sent Outside For Not Drinking Milk

During the search for a missing three-year-old girl in Richardson, Texas, police found the body of a small child which they believe may be the missing child.

Sherin Mathews, who is adopted, went missing on Oct. 7, when she was told to stand outside as punishment for not drinking her milk, according to Dallas News.

Sherin, who has a developmental disability, was left in an alley by her father, Wesley Mathews, around 3 a.m. According to Wesley, 37, when he checked on her 15 minutes later, she was not there. However, he did not phone police until five hours later.

Authorities searched for weeks and, on Thursday morning, they found the body of a small child, Sgt. Kevin Perlich, spokesman for the Richardson police department, said at a press conference.

Although police have yet to identify the body, Perlich said "indications are that it is most likely" the body of Sherin Mathews.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the death of the child. However, Wesley was charged with child endangerment for being "unsafe" in his methods of discipline.

The Mathewses adopted Sherin in June 2016 after she was abandoned in her native country of India, Dallas News reported.