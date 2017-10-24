Daycare Worker Caught On Camera Slapping A 1-Year-Old Baby On The Back Of The Head Multiple Times

A former worker at a Long Island daycare was arrested Thursday after being accused of repeatedly slapping a 1-year-old girl in the back of the head.

Footage from September allegedly revealed Jeanine Sammis, 36, slapped the unidentified toddler at KinderCare on several occasions, according to Nassau County police. Sammis was recorded after a daycare worker witnessed the alleged abuse and wanted proof to show authorities.

In a statement to PIX11, KinderCare said, "We take all concerns about our teachers and staff seriously and follow a very specific protocol anytime a concern is raised."

The facility has contacted the police and Child Protective Services after the allegations were made. According to KinderCare, Sammis worked for the Northern Boulevard location since August 2015; however, she quit last week.

Grace Pok, whose daughter attends KinderCare, told PIX11 she found the allegations very troubling.

"I feel terrible for the baby's mom,” Pok said.

Sammis was charged with attempted assault in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the baby involved was not injured.