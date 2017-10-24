Utah High School Says It Took 'Appropriate Action' Against Cheerleaders Videotaped Saying 'F**k N****rs'

School officials in Utah have taken "appropriate actions" against five students after viral video showed the teens laughing while shouting, "f**k n****rs."

After the short video was posted to Twitter by a football play, the girls were widely criticized for the racial slurs. Lane Findlay, a spokesman for the Weber High School district in Ogden, told Buzzfeed News the girls were yelling a gibberish phrase, "serggin cuff," and used the wind feature before posting it to Instagram.

The video was reported while the girls were in a car and off-campus. However, Findlay explained the school can disciple children for off-campus behavior when their conduct "creates substantial disruption" and negatively affects the campus.

"In this particular case, the video that was made created a substantial disruption at Weber High School and adversely affected many students, including some of our minority students," the district said in their statement to Buzzfeed.

Three of the girls in the video were also part of the Weber High School cheerleading team, which means they are "held to a higher standard" as they signed a "constitution (code of conduct) that applies on and off campus," the district noted.

Four Weber High School students told BuzzFeed News the teens in the video had been expelled; however, school officials have not disclosed the student’s punishment due to the teens’ protection under federal student-privacy laws.