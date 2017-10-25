12-Year-Old Boy Details The Terrifying Moment He Jumped Out Of A Speeding Car To Escape A Kidnapping And Possible Sexual Assault

A 12-year-old boy who was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint has recounted the terrifying moment he jumped from the speeding vehicle to save his own life.

On Sunday, Antwaun Jones was walking to the park in Kenbridge, Virginia, when a man pulled up in a Chevy Blazer and held a gun to his stomach, reported WTVR. Jones, who said he’d never seen the suspect before, was forced into the car.

Investigators identified the suspect as 26-year-old Eric Donte Harrison. While in the car, Jones said Harrison tried to kiss him.

"About five minutes down the road, he told me he was gay and asked if he could kiss me," Jones told WTVR.

Jones then began to reach for the car door, which prompted Harrison to speed up the car.

"He started to speed up the car. He was going like 35 at first, then he started speeding up to 50, then 55. As soon as he hit 60, I just jumped," Jones told the news station. "I hit my head like three times. The pain level was a ten and I tucked and rolled at first. I got my first cut, then it started cutting all up and down my body.”

A witness who saw Jones jump stopped to help the 12-year-old and called 911 as well as the boy’s parents.

Jones was transported to South Hill Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken collar bone, a chipped elbow and road abrasions.

Within hours of receiving the report, police located Harrison and charged him with abduction with intent to defile and use of a firearm in the commission of abduction. According to police, Harrison admitted to picking up Jones, yet he denied using a gun.

As far as Jones is concerned, he knows his physical and emotional scars will take time to heal, but those wounds don’t compare to his life.

"I don't mind having a couple broken bones as long as I get back home to my family,” Jones said.