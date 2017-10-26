Heartwarming Video Captures The Moment A Hardworking Woman Is Surprised With A Car From Her Co-Workers

Now imagine what it would be like to know someone who actually had tremendous struggles, yet they never let their hardship affect their work or their attitude. For employees at a cleaning company in Tennessee, that person exists, and her name is Linda Walton.

Everyone knows that coworker who has turned complaining on the daily into a special skill. Usually, those people don’t often have much to complain about. However, they make their issues everyone’s issues.

For the past several months, Walton would wake up hours before she had to be at work due to her strenuous commute. To be at work at Pristine Clean by 8:30 a.m., Walton woke up at 5:00 a.m., walked over a mile to the nearest bus stop and then took a two-hour bus ride to work. Her daily commute totaled about six hours to and from her job.

"I get up a few hours early just to be on time," Walton told CBS News. "It's just the last few years I've been going through a struggle."

However, Walton’s difficulties were not known by anyone at her job. It wasn’t until a coworker offered her a ride home that her difficult commute became public knowledge.

"She realized when she took her home from where she got on the bus from her house, she was walking about 40 minutes. It was a 12- to 13-minute drive from the bus stop to her house," Krissy Tammaro, owner of Pristine Clean, told CBS News. "She came to work the next morning and told me about it."

When Tammaro learned about Walton’s commute, she and her coworkers set out to make Walton’s life a little easier.

"We knew what we had to do," Tammaro told CBS. "As a group, we came together."

Another one of Tammaro's employees found a used car for sale and then a group of six staffers pooled enough money to buy the car. Then, on Friday, Tammaro invited Walton over to her house, where she was surprised by the entire staff with a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix.