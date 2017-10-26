1-Year-Old Girl Tragically Dies After Ingesting Potent Opioid Used To Tranquilize Elephants

After the devastating August death of a 1-year-old girl in Pennsylvania, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the girl died from an opioid commonly used to tranquilize large animals, such as elephants.

Au’driana Cohen, who died after first responders found her in distress at a home in McKees Rocks, ingested the extremely toxic drug Carfentanyl, reported CBS Pittsburgh.

The medical examiner ruled Cohen’s death an accident. Cohen’s parents said the child was in the care of a babysitter at the time of the incident and they denied having the drug.

According to the Daily Mail, Carfentanyl is 5,000 times stronger than heroin and has recently been mixed with or passed off as heroin by drug dealers.

Although Cohen’s death was ruled an accident, Linda McCrackan, who lives down the street, wants some action to be taken.

“Her death was no accident. The baby should never… who in their right mind would have that stuff around a baby? Who in their right mind would have that stuff around the house?” McCrackan told CBS Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County Police are still investigating the girl’s death. So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

McCrackan was in the neighborhood on the night of Cohen's death.

“Paramedics came, police came. We seen them take a stretcher in. Then the stretcher came right back out, and they put it in the ambulance and left. There was no siren. You couldn’t see if someone was on the stretcher ‘cause she was so small,” McCrackan told the news station.

“Someone needs to be held responsible. The baby didn’t get [that drug] on her own. I mean, that stuff, someone had to bring it in the house. The poor baby; it’s a shame.”