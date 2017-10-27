Freshman At Grambling State University Charged With Murder After Two People Were Killed During An On-Campus Shooting

A freshman at Grambling State University in Louisiana was arrested Thursday in connection with an on-campus shooting which left a senior and his friend dead.

Jaylin M. Wayne was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Grambling student Earl Andrews and his friend Monquiarious Caldwell, reported New York Daily News.

According to Grambling State spokesman Will Sutton, Caldwell was not enrolled in the school.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wayne and Andrews were fighting inside a dorm room on campus until their dispute made its way outside to the courtyard. When they were outside, Andrews was shot first. Caldwell then rushed to help his friend and was subsequently shot as well. Both victims died at the scene.

Wayne fled the scene before police arrived on campus.

The suspect and victims knew each other “to some extent,” said Sheriff Mike Stone. Additionally, Stone believes the shooting was not random nor an act of domestic terrorism.

“We would like to thank Sheriff Mike Stone, GSU Police Chief Howard Gene Caviness, and all local law enforcement for their commitment to our safety and their around the clock effort in solving this case within the first 48 hours,” the school’s president Rick Gallot told New York Daily News.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Andrews and the Caldwell families during this difficult time.”