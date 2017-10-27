Man Arrested For Raping And Murdering The 1-Year-Old Daughter Of His Girlfriend

An Ohio man was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 1-year-old girl earlier this month, said police.

Thirty-seven-year-old Josh Gurto has been wanted by police for raping and killing 1-year-old Serreniti Sutley, the daughter of his girlfriend, at an apartment complex in Conneaut, reported WKYC. Police believe Gurto was hiding in the woods for the last few weeks before he was found and arrested in Pennsylvania on Oct. 27.

When police arrested Gurto, they also found a knife, several maps, and a tent. The supplies found were most likely used by Gurto during his weeks in hiding. Police believe he would have traveled toward Pittsburgh had he not been found.

According to police, Sutley was first found unresponsive and suffering from cardiac arrest in her bedroom by her 22-year-old mother. Sutley’s mother has not yet been identified.

A preliminary autopsy revealed that Sutley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Gurto was not arrested on the day Sutley died because police could not gather enough evidence during questioning to detain him.