2-Year-Old Who Denied Kidney Transplant From Father Rushed To Emergency Room

A two-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was refused a kidney transplant from his father, the only 100 percent match for him.

Anthony Dickerson, a resident of Gwinnet County, Georgia, is a perfect match, but has been blocked from providing his son, AJ, a kidney transplant because he violated his probation.

According to WXIA-TV, Emory Hospital decided to delay the transplant surgery, which was scheduled for October 3 and is “reassessing” the planned transplant after they found out Dickerson was arrested last month for weapons possession.

AJ, who was born prematurely without functioning kidneys, was rushed to the emergency room this morning (October 29). His mother Carmellia Burgess says her son’s been fighting for his life since birth.

The young boy suffered a stroke a couple of months ago and his family fears it could be too late. The hospital says they will reassess the treatment, which could be rescheduled for January.

Dickerson was arrested in October by authorities in Gwinnett County. It isn’t his first run-in with the law, however, don’t you think, for the child’s sake, he should be able to keep his son alive? Let us know below.