Mother Of 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Roasted For Reading Lyrics To Her Daughter's New Song And Linking Back To Her Racy Video

Last week, "Cash Me Outside" viral sensation Danielle Bregoli uploaded a YouTube video of her mom and grandma reading some of her rap lyrics.

In less than a week, the clip garnered over 1.2 million views (and counting).

But while some people laughed at Bregoli's mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, reading some of her daughter's raunchy lyrics, what they didn't find funny was her teasing to a racy video of the 14-year-old grinding on her own Instagram account.

“Yes I am posting a video of my daughter," Barbara wrote on IG in a since-deleted post, which was reported about by Miami.com. "This is barely naked, if you wanna see someone almost naked @sofiabregoli.”

That last IG handle belongs to Barbara's niece, which means she was teasing to not only her teenage daughter's bad behavior, but also her niece's.

Some people proceeded to roast her, which could explain why she deleted the post. Now, it's one thing to promote your daughter, who goes by the rap name Bhad Bhabie, but it's an entirely different thing to show off a racy video of her ... and your niece.

Shaking our damn heads. Do better!