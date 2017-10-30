Father Fatally Shoots His Daughter's Boyfriend, Then Runs Them Both Over Before Committing Suicide

An unspeakable tragedy happened in Texas on Friday night (Oct. 27) as a man shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend, then returned to the scene as she was reviving him, running them both over with his truck and then leaving to later commit suicide.

Forty-three-year-old Rafael Brena Arteaga , the father of the young woman, drove up to the couple, then opened fire on Soto in the parking lot. His daughter then tried to help Soto as he was lying on the ground when Arteaga got back in his truck and ran them both over.

Twenty-two-year-old Omar Soto was fatally shot in Arlington after he left a movie theater with his girlfriend and another female friend.

“(The father) confronted them really quickly and just asked the boyfriend, Hey, what's your name? He responded what his name was, and then he shot him multiple times,” Christopher Cook, an Arlington police lieutenant, told local news station Fox4. “He actually backed up after the shooting and went around an aisle and deliberately ran over both of them as they were sitting there.”

Soto had already passed away when police and paramedics arrived. The young woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and identified her father as the gunman.

Police found the pickup truck Arteaga was driving two hours later on a nearby street. He was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Strangely, friends of Soto say they didn’t know he was dating the young woman, according to NBC. Police are trying to pin down a specific motive for the killing but claim Arteaga was “possessive” of his daughter.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Soto’s family. He was a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and was preparing to get his master’s degree.

Our thoughts are with Omar Soto’s family and friends during this trying time.