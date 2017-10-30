Heartbreaking Story Of Parents Who Thought Their Daughter Was Missing Only To Find Out She Died Eight Years Ago

Crissita Cage-Toaster was 28 years old when she disappeared in Detroit back in 2009. Now, eight years later, her family is finding out the truth about what happened to Crissita, which has caused shock, sadness and outrage.

It’s now being reported that Toaster was actually dead for years before her family was notified.

After not being satisfied with the original investigation, Toaster’s parents, Rosita and Johnny, contacted a national missing persons organization to help in the search for their daughter. They reported Crissita missing with local police three days after she was last seen and blanketed Detroit with missing person flyers.

It was after the organization did some digging that they found out Detroit police realized a woman matching Crissita’s description had actually been found dead years ago. Late last month, the couple was told their daughter’s body had been found just five months after she disappeared.

Apparently, Crissita was found dead in the Detroit River and, after failing to identify her for a year, city police buried her in a grave marked simply “Jane Doe 10-3047.” An autopsy was never carried out and a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

According to 7 Action News, Crissita’s parents say authorities claim it was a “mix up.” Where they went wrong was when an elaborate rose tattoo Toaster had wasn’t compared with missing persons in the area. Someone within the department also marked her as Hispanic or Caucasian, even though she’s African-American.

“Everybody is 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry'. No, you're not sorry. You can't feel my pain... You didn't go through what I went through all these years. I don't want to see anybody ever have to go through this,” Rosita told WXYC. “I never would have thought I'd be living this nightmare. This is hell.”

Wayne County officials contacted Crissita’s parents last week and say they would be exhuming her body in order to give the family a opportunity to have a proper burial.

Watch WXYC's package about this case below.