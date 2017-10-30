Photos Surface Of White Baltimore Private School Students In Prison Uniform Costumes With The 'N-Word' And 'Freddie Gray' Written On Them

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
Absolutely disgusting.
Snapchat images of a few Baltimore private school juniors rocking racist Halloween costumes have surfaced on social media ... and they're downright egregious.
The photos show the students wearing what appears to be prison uniforms with a caption that reads, "N****s broke out" and another with "Freddie Gray" written on the back of one of the outfits.
Although a joint statement claims that the students wearing the racist costumes don't attend the Roland Park Country School nor the Gilman School, social media says otherwise.
"We recently learned of a set of photos, one of which includes a Gilman School student and Roland Park Country School student, that contain highly inappropriate captions, and that are spreading fast through social media," the joint statement read, as reported by WBAL.com. "As we quickly try to learn the facts, here is what we know: The two photographs were taken at different functions and combined together in one social media post. The young man shown in the picture with the young lady is not the same young man who is seen in the single photo bearing the name “Freddie Gray” on his outfit. The persons who wrote the captions seen in the pictures are not students at either one of our schools. The young man who took the photo of the two minors is not a student at either one of our schools. The young man who combined the two photos and posted them on social media is not a student at either one of our schools."
The statement added: "Know that we take any situation involving our students seriously, and this is no exception. Please understand that many involved in this situation are minors and we respectfully remind you of this as we work through the details."
Once the identities of these students are confirmed, we sincerely hope their respective schools take action because this is despicable.
