Slumber Party Goes Horribly Wrong When A Young Boy Grabbed A Shotgun And Tragically Killed A 12-Year-Old Girl During A 'Dare'

12-year-old Ra’Mya Eunice was shot in the head on April 30 after a dare at a slumber party went horribly wrong.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter after Eunice died on May 25. She was taken off life support at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville.

Authorities arrested the young boy at his home on October 20 and brought the manslaughter charge against him for the tragic shooting death.

The children were reportedly having a slumber party on Willow Branch Avenue and had been joking around when the boy went outside and procured a shotgun that was hidden beneath the home.

The affidavit claims that when the boy returned he pointed the loaded firearm at everyone in the room. He then challenged the others in the room, while pointing the gun at Eunice, by saying, “Say I won’t.”

Another party goer replied, “You won’t,” which lead to the fatal shot, hitting Eunice in the head.

The young girl’s family is outraged not only at the boy, but also at the lack of supervision, which could’ve prevented the horrible accident.

“I was devastated because why would a 12-year-old have a shotgun in their possession?” Terri Eunice, Ra’Mya’s grandmother, asked Jacksonville station WJXT. “If you have a sleepover with several kids, why isn't there adult supervision in the home.”

The name of the 12-year-old boy has not yet been released. See WJXT's news package of what went down below.